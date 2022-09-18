COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a 3-0 start in 2022 and fresh off a resounding 56-point win over Toledo, the Ohio State Buckeyes kept its spot in the coaches poll.

OSU (3-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the third week in a row. The Buckeyes once again received one first-place vote in each poll as Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson make up the top-five in both rankings.

Week three in college football went by the book across most of the country with the biggest upset happening in Seattle where Michigan State fell to Washington 39-28. The Spartans dropped out of the AP rankings while the Huskies moved up to No. 18.

The lack of upsets meant little changes to the top-ten but some big moves were made underneath in the other 15 spots in the polls.

In the AP rankings, Penn State and Oregon each moved into the top-15 after impressive wins over Auburn and BYU, respectively. The biggest drops in the AP Poll were for BYU (No. 12 to No. 19) and Miami (No. 13 to No. 25).

After a perfect non-conference season, Big Ten play is upon the Scarlet & Grey as the Buckeyes welcome the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

AP Poll (SEP. 18, 2022)

1 Georgia (59) 2 Alabama (3) 3 Ohio State (1) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 Oklahoma 7 USC 8 Kentucky 9 Oklahoma State 10 Arkansas 11 Tennessee 12 NC State 13 Utah 14 Penn State 15 Oregon 16 Ole Miss 17 Baylor 18 Washington 19 BYU 20 Florida 21 Wake Forest 22 Texas 23 Texas A&M 24 Pittsburgh 25 Miami (FL)

Coaches Poll (SEP. 18, 2022)

1 Georgia (40) 2 Alabama (24) 3 Ohio State (1) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 Oklahoma 7 USC 8 Oklahoma State 9 Kentucky 10 Arkansas 11 NC State 12 Tennessee 13 Ole Miss 14 Utah 15 Penn State 16 Wake Forest 17 Baylor 18 Oregon 19 Texas 20 Texas A&M 21 Michigan State 22 Florida 23 BYU 24 Washington 25 Miami (FL)