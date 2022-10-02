COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes moved to 5-0 Saturday after a 49-10 win over Rutgers, leaving them as one of the 16 teams in the FBS with an undefeated record. That record has kept them in the top-three.

Ohio State (5-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the new AP and USA Today coaches polls with the top-five teams staying the same but with one major change in the order. Alabama returned to No. 1 in both rankings with Georgia dropping to No. 2 after a narrow win over Missouri in Columbia.

After receiving four first-place votes last week in each poll, the Scarlet & Grey amassed 10 first-place votes from AP voters and seven from the coaches rankings.

Two top-ten teams lost during week five: No. 7 Kentucky to No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 10 NC State to No. 5 Clemson. Kentucky was pushed down to No. 13 while Ole Miss got the ninth ranking. The Wolfpack are now No. 14 in the coaches rankings.

Seven teams that were unranked last week have gotten into the AP poll: TCU (17), UCLA (18), Kansas (19), Syracuse (22), Mississippi State (23), Cincinnati (24), and LSU (25)

After a five-game homestand to start the season, the Buckeyes will play its first road game of 2022 when they travel to take on a struggling Michigan State team at 4:00 p.m. in East Lansing.

AP Poll (OCT. 2, 2022)

1 Alabama (25) 2 Georgia (28) 3 Ohio State (10) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 USC 7 Oklahoma State 8 Tennessee 9 Ole Miss 10 Penn State 11 Utah 12 Oregon 13 Kentucky 14 NC State 15 Wake Forest 16 BYU 17 TCU 18 UCLA 19 Kansas 20 Kansas State 21 Washington 22 Syracuse 23 Mississippi State 24 Cincinnati 25 LSU

Coaches Poll (OCT. 2, 2022)

1 Alabama (34) 2 Georgia (23) 3 Ohio State (7) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 USC 7 Oklahoma State 8 Tennessee 9 Ole Miss 10 Penn State 11 Utah 12 Oregon 13 Kentucky 14 NC State 15 Wake Forest 16 BYU 17 Kansas 18 TCU 19 UCLA 20 Kansas State 21 Syracuse 22 Baylor 23 Mississippi State 24 Washington 25 Arkansas