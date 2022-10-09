COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is taking an unbeaten record, bowl eligibility, and a top-two ranking into its bye week.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, moving up to its original preseason ranking and above Alabama, who moved down two spots to No. 3 after a narrow in over Texas A&M. Just one week after being dropped as the No. 1 team, Georgia got its top-ranking back.

Ohio State doubled its first place votes receiving 20 from AP voters, only 12 less than No. 1 Georgia. The AP Poll had big shake-ups with the full flipping of the top-five with Clemson moving ahead of Michigan at No. 4.

The biggest movers were UCLA and Mississippi State, who both moved up seven spots to No. 11 and No. 16 respectively. Three teams joined the top-25 with Texas returning after a 49-0 win over Oklahoma with Illinois and James Madison rounding out the rankings.

Ohio State will have next Saturday off and return to the field on Oct. 22 to host the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3), who are coming off a 9-6 loss to Illinois in Champaign.

AP Poll (OCT. 9, 2022)

1 Georgia (32) 2 Ohio State (20) 3 Alabama (11) 4 Clemson 5 Michigan 6 Tennessee 7 USC 8 Oklahoma State 9 Ole Miss 10 Penn State 11 UCLA 12 Oregon 13 TCU 14 Wake Forest 15 NC State 16 Mississippi State 17 Kansas State 18 Syracuse 19 Kansas 20 Utah 21 Cincinnati 22 Texas 22 Kentucky 24 Illinois 25 James Madison

Coaches Poll (OCT. 9, 2022)

1 Alabama (35) 2 Georgia (18) 3 Ohio State (10) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 USC 7 Oklahoma State 8 Tennessee 9 Ole Miss 10 Penn State 11 Oregon 12 UCLA 13 NC State 14 Wake Forest 15 TCU 16 Kansas State 17 Mississippi State 18 Syracuse 19 Utah 20 Kansas 21 Cincinnati 22 Kentucky 23 Baylor 24 Texas 25 North Carolina