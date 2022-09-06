COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night, the Buckeyes have dropped one spot in the coaches poll.
Ohio State (1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the first USA Today coaches poll released during the regular season, dropping underneath No. 2 Georgia who moved up a spot after a 46-point win over Oregon.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson kept its places while Michigan jolted up a spot to be ranked in the top-five. The Buckeyes received two first-place votes compared to the Bulldogs’ six.
Notre Dame fell four spots to No. 9 after the defeat to the Buckeyes while Oregon took a big dip, falling to No. 24.
Florida was the biggest mover after its week one win over Utah, getting the 19th spot in the poll. This sets up an all-ranked SEC East clash against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.
The Buckeyes will be back at Ohio Stadium for a noon kickoff against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday.
USA Today Coaches Poll (SEP. 6, 2022)
|1
|Alabama (57)
|2
|Georgia (6)
|3
|Ohio State (2)
|4
|Clemson
|5
|Michigan
|6
|Texas A&M
|7
|Oklahoma
|8
|Baylor
|9
|Notre Dame
|10
|Oklahoma State
|11
|Michigan State
|12
|USC
|13
|NC State
|14
|Pittsburgh
|15
|Utah
|16
|Miami (FL)
|17
|Arkansas
|18
|Wisconsin
|19
|Florida
|20
|Kentucky
|21
|Wake Forest
|22
|Texas
|23
|Ole Miss
|24
|Oregon
|25
|BYU