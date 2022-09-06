COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night, the Buckeyes have dropped one spot in the coaches poll.

Ohio State (1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the first USA Today coaches poll released during the regular season, dropping underneath No. 2 Georgia who moved up a spot after a 46-point win over Oregon.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson kept its places while Michigan jolted up a spot to be ranked in the top-five. The Buckeyes received two first-place votes compared to the Bulldogs’ six.

Notre Dame fell four spots to No. 9 after the defeat to the Buckeyes while Oregon took a big dip, falling to No. 24.

Florida was the biggest mover after its week one win over Utah, getting the 19th spot in the poll. This sets up an all-ranked SEC East clash against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Buckeyes will be back at Ohio Stadium for a noon kickoff against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday.

USA Today Coaches Poll (SEP. 6, 2022)

1Alabama (57)
2Georgia (6)
3Ohio State (2)
4Clemson
5Michigan
6Texas A&M
7Oklahoma
8Baylor
9Notre Dame
10Oklahoma State
11Michigan State
12USC
13NC State
14Pittsburgh
15Utah
16Miami (FL)
17Arkansas
18Wisconsin
19Florida
20Kentucky
21Wake Forest
22Texas
23Ole Miss
24Oregon
25BYU