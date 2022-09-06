COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night, the Buckeyes have dropped one spot in the coaches poll.

Ohio State (1-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the first USA Today coaches poll released during the regular season, dropping underneath No. 2 Georgia who moved up a spot after a 46-point win over Oregon.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson kept its places while Michigan jolted up a spot to be ranked in the top-five. The Buckeyes received two first-place votes compared to the Bulldogs’ six.

Notre Dame fell four spots to No. 9 after the defeat to the Buckeyes while Oregon took a big dip, falling to No. 24.

Florida was the biggest mover after its week one win over Utah, getting the 19th spot in the poll. This sets up an all-ranked SEC East clash against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Buckeyes will be back at Ohio Stadium for a noon kickoff against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday.

USA Today Coaches Poll (SEP. 6, 2022)

1 Alabama (57) 2 Georgia (6) 3 Ohio State (2) 4 Clemson 5 Michigan 6 Texas A&M 7 Oklahoma 8 Baylor 9 Notre Dame 10 Oklahoma State 11 Michigan State 12 USC 13 NC State 14 Pittsburgh 15 Utah 16 Miami (FL) 17 Arkansas 18 Wisconsin 19 Florida 20 Kentucky 21 Wake Forest 22 Texas 23 Ole Miss 24 Oregon 25 BYU