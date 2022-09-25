COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 after a 31-point win over Wisconsin and have kept its top-three spot for another week.
OSU has been No. 3 in the latest USA Today coaches poll, with the top-five of Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson staying put before October.
For the first-time since the season started, the Buckeyes received more than one first-place vote, garnering for from the voters for the coaches poll.
Week four in college football brought multiple surprises with Big 12 favorites Oklahoma losing to Kansas State in Norman and the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly falling to Texas A&M. The Sooners dropped to No. 16 and Arkansas fell to No. 19 in the coaches rankings.
Ohio State resumes Big Ten play on Oct. 1 when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.
Coaches Poll (SEP. 25, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (34)
|2
|Alabama (26)
|3
|Ohio State (4)
|4
|Michigan
|5
|Clemson
|6
|USC
|7
|Oklahoma State
|8
|Kentucky
|9
|Tennessee
|10
|NC State
|11
|Ole Miss
|12
|Penn State
|13
|Utah
|14
|Baylor
|15
|Oregon
|16
|Oklahoma
|17
|Texas A&M
|18
|Washington
|19
|Arkansas
|20
|BYU
|21
|Wake Forest
|22
|Florida State
|23
|Minnesota
|24
|Pittsburgh
|25
|Syracuse