COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 after a 31-point win over Wisconsin and have kept its top-three spot for another week.

OSU has been No. 3 in the latest USA Today coaches poll, with the top-five of Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson staying put before October.

For the first-time since the season started, the Buckeyes received more than one first-place vote, garnering for from the voters for the coaches poll.

Week four in college football brought multiple surprises with Big 12 favorites Oklahoma losing to Kansas State in Norman and the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly falling to Texas A&M. The Sooners dropped to No. 16 and Arkansas fell to No. 19 in the coaches rankings.

Ohio State resumes Big Ten play on Oct. 1 when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

Coaches Poll (SEP. 25, 2022)

1 Georgia (34) 2 Alabama (26) 3 Ohio State (4) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 USC 7 Oklahoma State 8 Kentucky 9 Tennessee 10 NC State 11 Ole Miss 12 Penn State 13 Utah 14 Baylor 15 Oregon 16 Oklahoma 17 Texas A&M 18 Washington 19 Arkansas 20 BYU 21 Wake Forest 22 Florida State 23 Minnesota 24 Pittsburgh 25 Syracuse