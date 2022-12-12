COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes women’s basketball team is 10-0 and is continuing to cement itself as one of the best teams in the country.

Ohio State (10-0, 2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll after keeping its unbeaten record intact with wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State at Value City Arena last week.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes had its closest game thus far beating the Spartans by six points after a Michigan State comeback fell short in the final two minutes. OSU is one of two teams in the Big Ten that is unbeaten alongside No. 4 Indiana, who Ohio State does not play until January 26.

Next up for the Scarlet & Grey is its penultimate non-conference game of the 2022-23 season as they host Albany in Columbus on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

AP Poll (Dec. 12, 2022)

1 South Carolina (28) 2 Stanford 3 Ohio State 4 Indiana 5 Notre Dame 6 Virginia Tech 7 North Carolina 8 NC State 8 UCONN 10 UCLA 11 LSU 12 Iowa 13 Utah 14 Iowa State 15 Maryland 16 Oregon 16 Creighton 18 Baylor 19 Michigan 20 Arizona 21 Arkansas 22 Kansas 23 Gonzaga 24 Oklahoma 25 Villanova