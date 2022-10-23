COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-10 win over Iowa put the Buckeyes right back where they left off after the bye week and they are right back where they were in the newest rankings.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches poll as one of six unbeaten teams left in the FBS (Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, TCU). The Buckeyes garnered 17 first-place votes in the coaches poll for a second consecutive week.

After a big shake-up in the top 25 last week, only one top-ten side lost on Saturday with No. 7 Ole Miss falling to LSU 52-20 after leading 17-3 in the second quarter. The Runnin Rebels’ first loss of 2022 caused a five-place drop in the coaches poll to No. 12.

The Buckeyes head on the road next Saturday for its first game against a ranked team since week one as No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 13 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park at noon.

Coaches Poll (OCT. 23, 2022)

1 Georgia (43) 2 Ohio State (17) 3 Tennessee (2) 4 Michigan (1) 5 Clemson 6 Alabama 7 TCU 8 Oregon 9 Oklahoma State 10 Wake Forest 11 USC 12 Ole Miss 13 Penn State 14 Utah 15 UCLA 16 Syracuse 17 Kentucky 18 Illinois 19 Cincinnati 20 LSU 21 North Carolina 22 Kansas State 23 NC State 24 Tulane 25 South Carolina