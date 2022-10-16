COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — College football poll voters didn’t see Ohio State play on Saturday and both rankings had the Buckeyes place in the top-two.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls after not playing during one of the craziest days of college football in recent memory. Sunday marked the first time this season the Buckeyes were in the top-two in both rankings, receiving 17 first-place nods by each set of voters.

For the first time since week one, a wrench was thrown into the top-five after Alabama’s 52-49 loss in Knoxville to Tennessee in a game of the year candidate. The win for the Vols moved them to No. 3 in the AP rankings, joining Georgia, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson in the coaches top-five. Alabama was placed at No. 6.

Outside the top-five, three top-ten teams lost with USC’s 43-42 defeat to Utah in a thriller, Oklahoma State’s double overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs 43-40, and Penn State’s crushing defeat at the hands of Michigan 41-17 in Ann Arbor.

TCU nudged its way into the top-ten with Pac-12 foes UCLA and Oregon joining. The Bruins and Ducks are set to play each other next Saturday in Eugene. Tulane was the only new addition in either set of rankings.

The Buckeyes begin the second-half of its season on Oct. 22 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kick-off is set for noon.

AP Poll (OCT. 16, 2022)

1 Georgia (31) 2 Ohio State (17) 3 Tennessee (15) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 Alabama 7 Ole Miss 8 TCU 9 UCLA 10 Oregon 11 Oklahoma State 12 USC 13 Wake Forest 14 Syracuse 15 Utah 16 Penn State 17 Kansas State 18 Illinois 19 Kentucky 20 Texas 21 Cincinnati 22 North Carolina 23 NC State 24 Mississippi State 25 Tulane

Coaches Poll (OCT. 16, 2022)

1 Georgia (43) 2 Ohio State (17) 3 Michigan (1) 4 Tennessee (2) 5 Clemson 6 Alabama 7 Ole Miss 8 TCU 9 Oregon 10 UCLA 11 Oklahoma State 12 USC 13 Wake Forest 14 Syracuse 15 Utah 16 Penn State 17 Kansas State 18 Kentucky 19 Cincinnati 20 Illinois 21 Texas 22 North Carolina 23 NC State 24 Mississippi State 25 Tulane