COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kept its unbeaten record and a top-two spot in the rankings intact Saturday with a 43-30 win over Maryland.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest USA Today coaches polls as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Texas Christian University) with one regular-season game remaining.

The Buckeyes will face the rival Michigan Wolverines at noon in Columbus on Saturday in the final game of the season.

Coaches Poll (Nov. 20, 2022)

1Georgia (59)
2Ohio State (1)
3Michigan (2)
4TCU
5Southern California
6Louisiana State
7Alabama
8Clemson
9Oregon
10Penn State
11Tennessee
12Washington
13Kansas State
14Utah
15Notre Dame
16Florida State
17North Carolina
18UCLA
19Mississippi
20Tulane
21Cincinnati
22Oregon State
23Coastal Carolina
24Texas
25Texas San-Antonio