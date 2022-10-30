COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes passed its toughest test yet on Saturday with a 44-31 win on the road against Penn State, helping them to receive stellar grades from poll voters.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls as it enters the final month of the regular season. OSU shares the No. 2 spot in the AP poll with Tennessee, who moved up from No. 3. The Volunteers earned just three more first-place votes than the Buckeyes.

This is the first-time since Oct. 6, 2019 that the Buckeyes have been tied with a team in the AP Poll when OSU and Georgia shared the No. 3 ranking. This is also the first-time in 18 years that two teams share the No. 2 ranking (Nov. 14, 2004: Oklahoma and Auburn both ranked No. 2).

Things are heating up in college football with the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be unveiled on Tuesday night. Ohio State missed the playoff last season after qualifying for its two consecutive seasons. Since the playoff was introduced in 2014, no AP top-four released right before the first Playoff top-four has been identical.

The Scarlet & Grey will most likely crack the first top-four of the CFP poll for the fourth time in program history (2020, 2019, and 2015).

Oklahoma State and Wake Forest suffered upset losses on Saturday with the Cowboys getting shut out 48-0 by Kansas State and the Demon Deacons falling to the Louisville Cardinals 48-21. OK State dropped to No. 18 while the Deacons fell to No. 20.

Next Saturday, the polls will see a big shake-up as No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 2 Tennessee in an unofficial SEC East title game in Athens. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be in Evanston, Illinois to play Northwestern (1-7, 1-4) at noon in its final interdivision matchup in the Big Ten.

AP Poll (OCT. 30, 2022)

1Georgia Bulldogs - Wikipedia Georgia (30)
2File:Tennessee Volunteers logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Tennessee (18)
2Ohio State Buckeyes - Wikipedia Ohio State (15)
4Michigan Wolverines football - Wikipedia Michigan
5Clemson Tigers - Wikipedia Clemson
6File:Alabama Crimson Tide logo.svg - Wikipedia Alabama
7TCU Horned Frogs - Wikipedia TCU
8Oregon Ducks football - Wikipedia Oregon
9USC Trojans - Wikipedia USC
10File:UCLA Bruins logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons UCLA
11File:Ole Miss Rebels logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Ole Miss
12File:Utah Utes - U logo.svg - Wikipedia Utah
13Kansas State Wildcats - Wikipedia Kansas State
14Illinois Fighting Illini - Wikipedia Illinois
15File:LSU Athletics logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons LSU
16Penn State Nittany Lions - Wikipedia Penn State
17File:North Carolina Tar Heels logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons North Carolina
18Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls - Wikipedia Oklahoma State
19Tulane Green Wave - Wikipedia Tulane
20Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Wikipedia Wake Forest
21Primary Spirit Marks :: Trademark Licensing NC State
22File:Syracuse Orange logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Syracuse
23Liberty Flames and Lady Flames - Wikipedia Liberty
24Oregon State Beavers - Wikipedia Oregon State
25UCF Knights - Wikipedia UCF

Coaches Poll (OCT. 30, 2022)

1Georgia Bulldogs - Wikipedia Georgia (45)
2Ohio State Buckeyes - Wikipedia Ohio State (13)
3File:Tennessee Volunteers logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Tennessee (5)
4Michigan Wolverines football - Wikipedia Michigan
5Clemson Tigers - Wikipedia Clemson
6File:Alabama Crimson Tide logo.svg - Wikipedia Alabama
7TCU Horned Frogs - Wikipedia TCU
8Oregon Ducks football - Wikipedia Oregon
9USC Trojans - Wikipedia USC
10File:Ole Miss Rebels logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Ole Miss
11File:UCLA Bruins logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons UCLA
12File:Utah Utes - U logo.svg - Wikipedia Utah
13Illinois Fighting Illini - Wikipedia Illinois
14Kansas State Wildcats - Wikipedia Kansas State
15File:North Carolina Tar Heels logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons North Carolina
16Penn State Nittany Lions - Wikipedia Penn State
17File:LSU Athletics logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons LSU
18Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls - Wikipedia Oklahoma State
19Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Wikipedia Wake Forest
20Primary Spirit Marks :: Trademark Licensing NC State
21Tulane Green Wave - Wikipedia Tulane
22File:Syracuse Orange logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons Syracuse
23Liberty Flames and Lady Flames - Wikipedia Liberty
24Kentucky Wildcats - Wikipedia Kentucky
25UCF Knights - Wikipedia UCF