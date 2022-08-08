COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State Buckeyes football season looms, preseason polls are starting to flow in and the first major one has been released.
The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 2 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll just behind the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, marking seven consecutive seasons in the preseason top-five for OSU.
Ohio State received five first-place votes as they earn its second No. 2 ranking in the preseason coaches poll in the last three seasons.
Rounding out the top-five are the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and the Buckeyes’ first opponent, Notre Dame, coming in at No. 5.
No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
Last season’s Big Ten champions Michigan are the second-highest ranked Big Ten school at No. 6. Cincinnati enters the preseason poll at No. 22 just one year after making the College Football Playoff.
|1
|Alabama (64)
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|3
|Georgia (6)
|4
|Clemson
|5
|Notre Dame
|6
|Michigan
|7
|Texas A&M
|8
|Utah
|9
|Oklahoma
|10
|Baylor
|11
|Oklahoma State
|12
|Oregon
|13
|North Carolina State
|14
|Michigan State
|15
|USC
|16
|Pittsburgh
|17
|Miami (Florida)
|18
|Texas (1)
|19
|Wake Forest
|20
|Wisconsin
|21
|Kentucky
|22
|Cincinnati
|23
|Arkansas
|24
|Mississippi
|25
|Houston