COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State Buckeyes football season looms, preseason polls are starting to flow in and the first major one has been released.

The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 2 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll just behind the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, marking seven consecutive seasons in the preseason top-five for OSU.

Ohio State received five first-place votes as they earn its second No. 2 ranking in the preseason coaches poll in the last three seasons.

Rounding out the top-five are the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and the Buckeyes’ first opponent, Notre Dame, coming in at No. 5.

No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Last season’s Big Ten champions Michigan are the second-highest ranked Big Ten school at No. 6. Cincinnati enters the preseason poll at No. 22 just one year after making the College Football Playoff.

1Alabama (64)
2Ohio State (5)
3Georgia (6)
4Clemson
5Notre Dame
6Michigan
7Texas A&M
8Utah
9Oklahoma
10Baylor
11Oklahoma State
12Oregon
13North Carolina State
14Michigan State
15USC
16Pittsburgh
17Miami (Florida)
18Texas (1)
19Wake Forest
20Wisconsin
21Kentucky
22Cincinnati
23Arkansas
24Mississippi
25Houston