Ohio State ranked No. 2 in final AP Top 25 of season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a heartbreaking 52-24 loss to Alabama on Monday night in the national championship game, Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.

Alabama, of course, finished on top with a 13-0 record. After the Buckeyes (7-1) were Clemson (10-2) — the team they defeated 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 — Texas A&M (9-1) and Notre Dame (10-2).

Ohio State rose to finish second in the Top 25 after a disjointed start to an unprecedented season. First, the Big Ten attempted to postpone football season because of the coronavirus pandemic, then reconsidered and scheduled an eight-game season starting in late October in response to other Power 5 conferences moving ahead with their seasons.

The Buckeyes had three games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, including the Michigan game. But they still won the East Division of the Big Ten and defeated West champion Northwestern for the conference title to earn a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Also of note, Cincinnati (9-1) was ranked No. 8, the highest of any team from outside the Power 5 conferences. The next highest ranked Big Ten team was Northwestern (7-2) at No. 10.

Here is the complete AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama (13-0)
  2. Ohio State (7-1)
  3. Clemson (10-2)
  4. Texas A&M (9-1)
  5. Notre Dame (10-2)
  6. Oklahoma (9-2)
  7. Georgia (8-2)
  8. Cincinnati (9-1)
  9. Iowa State (9-3)
  10. Northwestern (7-2)
  11. Brigham Young (11-1)
  12. Indiana (6-2)
  13. Florida (8-4)
  14. Coastal Carolina (11-1)
  15. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1)
  16. Iowa (6-2)
  17. Liberty (10-1)
  18. North Carolina (8-4)
  19. Texas (7-3)
  20. Oklahoma State (8-3)
  21. USC (5-1)
  22. Miami (8-3)
  23. Ball State (7-1)
  24. San Jose State (7-1)
  25. Buffalo (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1

