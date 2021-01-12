Ohio State ranked No. 2 in final AP Top 25 of season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a heartbreaking 52-24 loss to Alabama on Monday night in the national championship game, Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.

Alabama, of course, finished on top with a 13-0 record. After the Buckeyes (7-1) were Clemson (10-2) — the team they defeated 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 — Texas A&M (9-1) and Notre Dame (10-2).

Ohio State rose to finish second in the Top 25 after a disjointed start to an unprecedented season. First, the Big Ten attempted to postpone football season because of the coronavirus pandemic, then reconsidered and scheduled an eight-game season starting in late October in response to other Power 5 conferences moving ahead with their seasons.

The Buckeyes had three games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, including the Michigan game. But they still won the East Division of the Big Ten and defeated West champion Northwestern for the conference title to earn a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Also of note, Cincinnati (9-1) was ranked No. 8, the highest of any team from outside the Power 5 conferences. The next highest ranked Big Ten team was Northwestern (7-2) at No. 10.

Here is the complete AP Top 25:

Alabama (13-0) Ohio State (7-1) Clemson (10-2) Texas A&M (9-1) Notre Dame (10-2) Oklahoma (9-2) Georgia (8-2) Cincinnati (9-1) Iowa State (9-3) Northwestern (7-2) Brigham Young (11-1) Indiana (6-2) Florida (8-4) Coastal Carolina (11-1) Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) Iowa (6-2) Liberty (10-1) North Carolina (8-4) Texas (7-3) Oklahoma State (8-3) USC (5-1) Miami (8-3) Ball State (7-1) San Jose State (7-1) Buffalo (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1