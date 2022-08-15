COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll just behind the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, marking six consecutive seasons in the preseason top-five for OSU.

Ohio State received 6 first-place votes while the Crimson Tide got a whopping 54 first-place votes to earn its second consecutive preseason No. 1 in the AP top 25.

Rounding out the top-five are the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and the Buckeyes’ first opponent, Notre Dame, coming in at No. 5.

No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Last season’s Big Ten champions Michigan are the second-highest ranked Big Ten school at No. 8. Cincinnati was ranked No. 23 coming off their College Football Playoff season.

The Buckeyes have four matchups against preseason top 25 teams: Sep. 3 vs. Notre Dame, Sep. 24 vs. Wisconsin, Oct. 8 at. Michigan State, and Nov. 26 vs. Michigan.

1 Alabama (54) 2 Ohio State (6) 3 Georgia (3) 4 Clemson 5 Notre Dame 6 Texas A&M 7 Utah 8 Michigan 9 Oklahoma 10 Baylor 11 Oregon 12 Oklahoma State 13 North Carolina State 14 USC 15 Michigan State 16 Miami (FL) 17 Pittsburgh 18 Wisconsin 19 Arkansas 20 Kentucky 21 Mississippi 22 Wake Forest 23 Cincinnati 24 Houston 25 BYU