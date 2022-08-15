COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll just behind the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, marking six consecutive seasons in the preseason top-five for OSU.

Ohio State received 6 first-place votes while the Crimson Tide got a whopping 54 first-place votes to earn its second consecutive preseason No. 1 in the AP top 25.

Rounding out the top-five are the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and the Buckeyes’ first opponent, Notre Dame, coming in at No. 5.

No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Last season’s Big Ten champions Michigan are the second-highest ranked Big Ten school at No. 8. Cincinnati was ranked No. 23 coming off their College Football Playoff season.

The Buckeyes have four matchups against preseason top 25 teams: Sep. 3 vs. Notre Dame, Sep. 24 vs. Wisconsin, Oct. 8 at. Michigan State, and Nov. 26 vs. Michigan.

1Alabama (54)
2Ohio State (6)
3Georgia (3)
4Clemson
5Notre Dame
6Texas A&M
7Utah
8Michigan
9Oklahoma
10Baylor
11Oregon
12Oklahoma State
13North Carolina State
14USC
15Michigan State
16Miami (FL)
17Pittsburgh
18Wisconsin
19Arkansas
20Kentucky
21Mississippi
22Wake Forest
23Cincinnati
24Houston
25BYU