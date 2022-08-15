COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 poll just behind the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, marking six consecutive seasons in the preseason top-five for OSU.
Ohio State received 6 first-place votes while the Crimson Tide got a whopping 54 first-place votes to earn its second consecutive preseason No. 1 in the AP top 25.
Rounding out the top-five are the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and the Buckeyes’ first opponent, Notre Dame, coming in at No. 5.
No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
Last season’s Big Ten champions Michigan are the second-highest ranked Big Ten school at No. 8. Cincinnati was ranked No. 23 coming off their College Football Playoff season.
The Buckeyes have four matchups against preseason top 25 teams: Sep. 3 vs. Notre Dame, Sep. 24 vs. Wisconsin, Oct. 8 at. Michigan State, and Nov. 26 vs. Michigan.
|1
|Alabama (54)
|2
|Ohio State (6)
|3
|Georgia (3)
|4
|Clemson
|5
|Notre Dame
|6
|Texas A&M
|7
|Utah
|8
|Michigan
|9
|Oklahoma
|10
|Baylor
|11
|Oregon
|12
|Oklahoma State
|13
|North Carolina State
|14
|USC
|15
|Michigan State
|16
|Miami (FL)
|17
|Pittsburgh
|18
|Wisconsin
|19
|Arkansas
|20
|Kentucky
|21
|Mississippi
|22
|Wake Forest
|23
|Cincinnati
|24
|Houston
|25
|BYU