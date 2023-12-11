COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a rout over an in-state rival and a gutsy overtime win over a Big Ten foe, Ohio State women’s basketball has solidified its ranking.

The Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0) have been ranked No. 12 in the latest Associated Press poll for the second consecutive week. One change is that Kansas State now shares the No. 12 spot with the Buckeyes. Ohio State extended its winning streak to eight after a 40-point victory on Tuesday over Ohio and then a 10-point overtime win over Penn State in Columbus.

After a week with little to no upsets, the majority of the poll remained the same from last week with the top-12 staying intact. OSU will remain in Columbus for just one game this week as they host Grand Valley State on Friday at 6 p.m. Friday’s game will be the Buckeyes third-to-last non-conference game of the season.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 11, 2023)

1 South Carolina (36) 2 UCLA 3 NC State 4 Iowa 5 Texas 6 USC 7 LSU 8 Colorado 9 Stanford 10 Baylor 11 Utah 12 Kansas State 12 Ohio State 14 Notre Dame 15 Indiana 16 Virginia Tech 17 UCONN 18 Louisville 19 Marquette 20 Creighton 21 Gonzaga 22 Florida State 23 UNLV 24 Miami (FL) 25 North Carolina