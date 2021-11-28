A previous report on Jack Miller III’s court appearance is above.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State University quarterback has announced his intent to transfer to another school in search of playing time.

Jack Miller III, who recently had drunk driving charges against him reduced to reckless operation, announced via Twitter he is leaving Ohio State to “look at opportunities available to me to play the game I love.”

Miller’s full tweet reads:

“Ohio State Teammates, Coaches, Families, and Buckeye Nation. I would like to thank everyone for accepting me since the first day I thought about coming to Ohio State. I have decided to leave Ohio State and look at opportunities available to me to play the game I love. I will always love my brothers and my coaches and wish them great success, but for me it is time to get on the field. The coaches have prepared me to face the future hed on and with confidence. I will always be thankful for the time they spend with me. Thank you all and God bless The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jack Miller announcing intention to transfer from Ohio State University

Miller was Ohio State’s third-string quarterback this season.

Miller was initially arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired near East 15th Avenue and North 4th Street at 1:30 a.m. Four days later, head coach Ryan Day said Miller was suspended.

On Nov. 18, the OVI charge against Miller was reduced to minor misdemeanor reckless operation, resulting in a $150 fine and court fees. Day announced later that same day that Miller was reinstated on the team.