COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller was arrested Friday morning for operating a vehicle while impaired. He has been suspended from the team.

Miller is a redshirt freshman and the Buckeyes third-string quarterback. Below is a statement from OSU:

Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers Friday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court for the OVI. he has been suspended from the football team. Ohio State University Department of Athletics

Miller was arrested at approximately 1:30 a.m. near E 15th Ave. and N. 4th St. on the OSU campus.

Earlier this year, Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence. It was the second time Hooker was arrested for an OVI offense, but he was allowed to stay on the team after his second arrest.

This is a developing story.