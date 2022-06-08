CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be driving around campus in style this season after signing a name, image and likeness deal to drive a Bentley Bentayga valued at $150,000.

Stroud’s partnership is with Sarchione Auto Gallery, a dealership based in Canton. The dealership confirmed the signing to NBC4 on Wednesday.

Stroud is the first current Ohio State player to sign an NIL deal with Sarchione, but the dealership has ties to OSU after signing former Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave before the 2022 NFL draft.

Stroud is just one of many Buckeyes who have benefitted from the first 11 months of NIL. Last week, Ohio State announced athletes across its 36 varsity sports signed more than 900 deals totaling $3.5 million, the most of any school in the country.

Credit: Sarchione Auto Gallery.

In April, Stroud and OSU receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba became brand ambassadors for the fashion apparel retailer Express. Stroud also signed a deal with Morris Home Furniture in January. As part of that deal, Morris Home donates to local organizations helping children in need get a bed of their own for every mattress sold.