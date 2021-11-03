COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tom Matte, former Ohio State quarterback and legendary Baltimore Colts running back, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. He was 82 years old.
Matte played quarterback for Woody Hayes in 1959 and 1960 and was drafted by the Baltimore Colts with their first pick in 1961.
During his 12-year career, all spent in Baltimore, Matte totaled 8,882 all-purpose yards along with 57 touchdowns and helped the Colts win the 1968 NFL Championship by scoring three touchdowns against his hometown Cleveland Browns. His three touchdowns tied a then title-record.
Matte attended Shaw High School in east Cleveland and went to school with Jackie Cipiti, the mother of current Ravens head coach John Harbaugh who began his press conference Wednesday by offering his condolences to the Matte family, which was very close with the Harbaugh family.
Matte’s best season came in 1969 when he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,422) and rushing touchdowns (11), making first-team All-Pro.
But perhaps Matte’s most memorable season came in 1965 when the Colts lost both Johnny Unitas and his backup, Gary Cuozzo, to injuries in successive weeks, forcing Matte to return under center for the first time since his Ohio State days.
Matte led the Colts to an improbable 20-17 playoff upset of the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for 99 yards followed by another near miracle against the eventual champion Green Bay Packers in a 13-10 overtime loss in the Western Conference championship.
Matte retired after being traded to San Diego in 1973.
He was later part of the Ravens broadcast team on local radio from 1996 to 2005.