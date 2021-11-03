COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tom Matte, former Ohio State quarterback and legendary Baltimore Colts running back, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. He was 82 years old.

Matte played quarterback for Woody Hayes in 1959 and 1960 and was drafted by the Baltimore Colts with their first pick in 1961.

During his 12-year career, all spent in Baltimore, Matte totaled 8,882 all-purpose yards along with 57 touchdowns and helped the Colts win the 1968 NFL Championship by scoring three touchdowns against his hometown Cleveland Browns. His three touchdowns tied a then title-record.

Tom Matte, Baltimore Quarterback, received the Most Valuable Player Trophy for his play in leading the Baltimore Colts to a 53 to 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 9, 1966 in Miami in the National Football League Pro Play-off game. The trophy was presented by Orange Bowl Committeeman Van C. Kussrow. (AP Photo)

** FILE ** Baltimore Colts halfback Tom Matte grabs a touchdown pass as Detroit Lions defenders Bobby Thompson (27) and John Robinson (49) move in during the second quarter of their football game inn this Oct. 16, 1966 file photo in Baltimore. Matte won a Super Bowl wearing the blue and white uniform of the Baltimore Colts. The gritty running back loved strapping on that distinctive white helmet with the horseshoe on each side, and long after he retired he spoke proudly about the rich tradition of the franchise. (AP Photo)

Baltimore Colt halfback No. 41 Tom Matte leaps forward for a first down during the first quarter of the Colt-Miami Dolphin game on Dec. 11, 1971 in Baltimore. Matte scored two touchdowns during the first half. Making the tackle on Matte is Miami linebacker No. 53 Bob Matheson. (AP Photo)

Baltimore Colts Tom Matte (41) hugs ball as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings Roy Winston (60) from behind and Karl Kassulke (29) from below during National Football League game in the Twin Cities at Minneapolis, on Monday, Oct. 26, 1971. Matte took short pass from quarterback Earl Morrall for the 2-yd gain. Minnesota downed Baltimore, 10-3. (AP Photo)

New York Jets defensive back Johnny Sample (24) and Baltimore back Tom Matte were squared away at each other in the second period of the Super Bowl game, Jan. 12, 1969 in Miami, when two officials stepped in to stop them. (AP Photo)

Baltimore Colts back Tom Matte (41) trips over a teammate after a two-yard gain in the first quarter, Oct. 8, 1967 in Chicago. He was downed by Chicago Bears end Ed O’Bradovich (87). Baltimore won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

Baltimore running back Tom Matte (41) takes a handoff from quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) in the first period of game with Chicago Bears on Oct. 8, 1967 in Chicago. Bears Frank Cornish heads for Matte. Matte gained a couple of yards on the play. Baltimore won, 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

Matte attended Shaw High School in east Cleveland and went to school with Jackie Cipiti, the mother of current Ravens head coach John Harbaugh who began his press conference Wednesday by offering his condolences to the Matte family, which was very close with the Harbaugh family.

Coach Harbaugh begins his presser with condolences to Tom Matte's family. pic.twitter.com/fTj7zEAJPX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2021

Matte’s best season came in 1969 when he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,422) and rushing touchdowns (11), making first-team All-Pro.

But perhaps Matte’s most memorable season came in 1965 when the Colts lost both Johnny Unitas and his backup, Gary Cuozzo, to injuries in successive weeks, forcing Matte to return under center for the first time since his Ohio State days.

Matte led the Colts to an improbable 20-17 playoff upset of the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for 99 yards followed by another near miracle against the eventual champion Green Bay Packers in a 13-10 overtime loss in the Western Conference championship.

Matte retired after being traded to San Diego in 1973.

He was later part of the Ravens broadcast team on local radio from 1996 to 2005.