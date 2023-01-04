COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 24 ranked Ohio State men’s basketball team is preparing for its biggest challenge yet when the Buckeyes host No. 1 Purdue on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Ohio State is an impressive 8-3 in their last 11 meetings against a No. 1 ranked team.

Purdue has been ranked No. 1 since Dec. 12 but is coming off its first loss of the season in a one-point home loss to Rutgers on Monday. Ohio State enters the game at 10-3 overall and is one of three unbeaten teams in the Big Ten at 2-0.

“It’s still the Big Ten. It’s still going to be a big game, hard-fought game,” OSU center Zed Key said. “They’re No. 1 coming into our house, so trying to protect home court. We’re going to be ready to go.”

Key and the Buckeyes will have to find a way to defend Purdue’s big man, Zach Edey, who stands 7’4″ and weighs 295 pounds. Edey leads the Boilermakers in scoring (21.7 points per game) and rebounds (13.4 rebounds per game).

“He’s a human cheat code. He’s the most dominant player in college basketball,” OSU head coach Chris Holtmann said. “It’s gonna take a team effort.”

That effort starts with Key who’s gone head-to-head with Edey in the past, most recently an 81-78 loss at the buzzer on Jan. 30, 2022.

“Their team is finding him in the right spots. He’s obviously 7’4″ so just lob the ball to him and he just goes up and dunks it,” Key said. Watching film on him, he’s worked on his touch and has gotten better but I think we should be good against him.”

In that loss to Purdue, Key got into foul trouble and finished with one point and zero field goal attempts in 12 minutes of action.

“I think it was just me being so focused on defense and not letting him score and I wasn’t looking for my game on the offensive end,” Key said. “I talked with the coaches. They said, ‘Be ready. We’re going to go to you and you have to be able to make plays,’ so I’m looking forward to this game.”

“This is an opportunity for Zed to grow in his ability to defend a dominant post player,” Holtmann said. “He’s more than capable to defend bigger bodies. He’s done that.”

True freshman Brice Sensabaugh has emerged as Ohio State’s leading scorer averaging 15.9 points a game and has scored at least 19 points in the Buckeyes’ last four games.