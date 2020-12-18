Ohio State postpones two more women’s basketball games

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is postponing two additional women’s basketball games as team activities continue to be suspended because of COVID-19 issues.

Games against Maryland on Dec. 23 and Michigan State on Dec. 31 were postponed on Friday afternoon. A game Saturday against Iowa had been postponed previously.

In a news release, Ohio State said the “decision to pause activities and to postpone the games was made jointly by the Ohio State Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.” Ohio State said it will work with the Big Ten and the opponents to try to reschedule the games.

The women’s basketball team is the second at Ohio State to pause activities because of COVID-19. The football program announced on Nov. 27 it had paused program activities due to positivity rates in the program and canceled one game.