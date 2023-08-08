COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball season is still several months away, but one of the biggest games of the Buckeyes’ season is official.

The Buckeyes will face off against UCLA at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 in Atlanta in the CBS Sports Classic. North Carolina and Kentucky are the other two teams playing in the classic. OSU lost to the Tar heels in overtime in last year’s Classic.

UCLA lost to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last year, and the Buckeyes failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Last season was Ohio State’s first losing season since 2003-04. The Buckeyes (16-19) lost 14 of 15 games from Jan. 5 through Feb. 23 and found their rhythm too late during a run in the Big Ten tournament, which ended with a loss to Purdue in the semifinals.