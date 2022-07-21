COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball season is still several months away but one of the biggest games of the season is official.

The Buckeyes will face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 17 at Madison Square Garden at 3:00 p.m. in the CBS Sports Classic. UCLA and Kentucky are the other two teams playing in the classic.

The CBS Sports Classic has also been extended through 2026. This is first time that Madison Square Garden will play host to the classic. Tickets for the 2022 CBS Sports Classic will go on sale to the general public in August.

The Tar Heels finished as national runner-ups last year losing to Kansas in the title game. UNC enters the season as a preseason favorite to win it all with many experts listing the Tar Heels as their No. 1 ranked preseason team.