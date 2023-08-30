COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s going to be a new voice when it comes to Ohio State football at Ohio Stadium.

Tom Snyder was recently chosen to take over public address duties at The Shoe.

“I’m really over the moon,” Snyder said. “As a lifelong Buckeye fan, this is a way to be a part of the program at some capacity, which is a dream come true.”

After going through the audition process at Ohio Stadium, Snyder was picked as the PA from more than 100 candidates.

Snyder replaces Bob Kennedy, who died earlier this year. Kennedy handled PA duties for 20 seasons.

“Bob and I worked together as part of a summer baseball team that utilized Bill Davis Stadium,” Snyder said. “Whenever there was a conflict with Ohio State football and Otterbein football, I would help him out on Saturdays. … It’s truly an honor to follow in his footsteps.”

(Courtesy/ Tom Snyder)

A graduate of Otterbein University, in Westerville, Snyder earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2005 with a focus in broadcast journalism. He was then hired as a PA for baseball games at Long Beach State and UCLA.

Snyder also announced several other events, including the Dodgertown Classic inside Dodger Stadium in 2010 and 2011, along with the NFL Alumni Central Ohio Golf Outing in 2021.

Snyder returned to Columbus in 2013, taking over as the director of digital communications at St. Francis DeSales High School. Snyder has been broadcasting games at DeSales since 2008 and coaching tennis since 2016.

As the first home game for the Buckeyes approaches on Sept. 9 against Youngstown State, Snyder said he is ready for this opportunity.

“I’m a lifelong Buckeye fan, I really don’t need much help when it comes to their roster,” Snyder said. “When it comes to the opponent’s roster, I’m just trying to familiarize myself with as much about these opponents that are coming up.”