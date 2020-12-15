Ohio State pauses women’s basketball activities due to COVID-19 cases

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game against Michigan at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has paused activities for its women’s basketball team due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday afternoon, OSU announced the pause as well as the cancellation of a game against Iowa on Saturday.

“The decision to pause and postpone was made jointly by the Ohio State Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference,” the university wrote in a statement. “The University of Iowa has been kept up to date on the latest developments.”

The schools are working to reschedule the game. The status of a game against Maryland on Dec. 23 is still to be decided.

This is the second sports program at OSU to be paused due to COVID-19 positivity. The football program announced on Nov. 27 it had paused program activities due to positivity rates among the program.