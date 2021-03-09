Ohio State pauses activities in football program for week after positive COVID-19 tests

FILE – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, file photo. The National signing day period begins Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is pausing team-related activities in its football program for a week because of an increase in positive tests for COVID-19.

The decision was made after a round of PCR testing Monday, the school announced in a news release Tuesday morning. The offices at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will also be closed.

Athletic director Gene Smith made the decision with team physician Jim Borchers “out of an abundance of caution and with the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and football and facility support staff,” the release said.

“Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff,” Smith said.

“We have been successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions, but this pandemic is not over. We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing and we will remain vigilant in those areas.”

The football team is scheduled to begin spring practice on Friday, March 19 with a target date of April 17 for the spring game. No announcement has been made on plans for fans at the spring game.