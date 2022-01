COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University offensive tackle Dawand Jones will be returning next season for his senior year.

“Breaking News: Dawand Jones will be returning for his senior year at Ohio State.,” Jones tweeted Monday.

The 6-foot, 8-inch, 360 pound Jones has played 17 games for the Buckeyes over the last two years, playing in six of the eight games during the shortened 2020 season.

Jones was named to the All-Big 10 Second Team for the 2021 season.