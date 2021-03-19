Ohio State, Oral Roberts meet in NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCMH) — The first challenge for Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament is a first-time opponent.

The Buckeyes (21-9) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Regional and met No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10) on Friday afternoon. The two teams had never met in basketball before.

Ohio State entered the game at a disadvantage, missing Kyle Young, who had to sit out because of a concussion. Young also missed two games last week in the Big Ten tournament.

The winner will meet Florida in the second round on Sunday. The Gators (15-9) defeated Virginia Tech in the first round Friday.

Here are other game notes for Ohio State and Oral Roberts: