Ohio State, Oral Roberts meet in NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCMH) — The first challenge for Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament is a first-time opponent.

The Buckeyes (21-9) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Regional and met No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10) on Friday afternoon. The two teams had never met in basketball before.

Ohio State entered the game at a disadvantage, missing Kyle Young, who had to sit out because of a concussion. Young also missed two games last week in the Big Ten tournament.

The winner will meet Florida in the second round on Sunday. The Gators (15-9) defeated Virginia Tech in the first round Friday.

Here are other game notes for Ohio State and Oral Roberts:

  • Ohio State is making its 30th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Buckeyes are 51-28 in tournament games with one national title (1960). The Buckeyes have finished as runners-up four times (1939, 1961, 1962 and 2007) and have been to 10 Final Fours, 14 Sweet 16s and 14 Elite Eights.
  • This will be the first meeting between Ohio State and Oral Roberts. The Buckeyes have played members of the Summit League nine times, with an 8-1 record. The Buckeyes are 2-0 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne and South Dakota and 2-1 vs. Denver. Ohio State is 1-0 against North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
  • Ohio State entered the Big Ten tournament as the No. 5 seed and defeated No. 13 Minnesota 79-75, No. 4 Purdue 87-78 in overtime and No. 1 Michigan 68-67 before falling to No. 2 Illinois 91-88 in overtime March 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

