Ohio State, Oral Roberts meet in NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCMH) — The first challenge for Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament is a first-time opponent.
The Buckeyes (21-9) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Regional and met No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10) on Friday afternoon. The two teams had never met in basketball before.
Ohio State entered the game at a disadvantage, missing Kyle Young, who had to sit out because of a concussion. Young also missed two games last week in the Big Ten tournament.
The winner will meet Florida in the second round on Sunday. The Gators (15-9) defeated Virginia Tech in the first round Friday.
Here are other game notes for Ohio State and Oral Roberts:
- Ohio State is making its 30th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Buckeyes are 51-28 in tournament games with one national title (1960). The Buckeyes have finished as runners-up four times (1939, 1961, 1962 and 2007) and have been to 10 Final Fours, 14 Sweet 16s and 14 Elite Eights.
- This will be the first meeting between Ohio State and Oral Roberts. The Buckeyes have played members of the Summit League nine times, with an 8-1 record. The Buckeyes are 2-0 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne and South Dakota and 2-1 vs. Denver. Ohio State is 1-0 against North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
- Ohio State entered the Big Ten tournament as the No. 5 seed and defeated No. 13 Minnesota 79-75, No. 4 Purdue 87-78 in overtime and No. 1 Michigan 68-67 before falling to No. 2 Illinois 91-88 in overtime March 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.