COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State center Luke Wypler and offensive guard Matt Jones have both declared for the NFL Draft.

Wypler declared Tuesday night and while Jones announced Wednesday morning. Consensus All-American offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. also declared for the NFL on Tuesday.

Wypler started the last two years at center and is the top-ranked center by Pro Football Focus.

Ohio State’s other offensive tackle, Dawand Jones, is a projected second round pick so if he decides to leave as well, coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Josh Fryar will have to replace four starters for the 2023 season.

The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is Monday.