COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, becoming the fourth Buckeyes o-linemen to commit to the draft.

Jones garnered national attention as OSU’s starting right tackle last season because of his 6’8″ 359-pound stature. He returned for a fourth year in 2022 and helped Ohio State allow the fewest quarterback pressures in the nation.

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones plays against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)