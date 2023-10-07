COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s offense failed to score a touchdown in the first half for a second-straight game as the Buckeyes are tied with Maryland 10-10 at halftime.

The Buckeyes went three-and-out on half of their six drives. Kyle McCord connected with Marvin Harrison for 53 yards and 19 yards to set up a short field goal to tie the game. Outside of that sequence, the Buckeyes offense has struggled mightily against the Terps.

McCord went 8-of-15 for 126 yards and should have more but he underthrew Harrison on the 53-yard pass. McCord has yet to throw a touchdown against a Power 5 team.

Meanwhile, the rushing attack, without an injured TreVeyon Henderson, has 16 yards on the ground, which includes negative 21 yards on sacks. The Buckeyes are 1-for-7 on third down.

The only first-half touchdown for OSU came on an interception return by safety Josh Proctor. Harrison has been the lone bright spot for the Buckeyes with six catches for 109 yards.