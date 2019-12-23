Ohio State No. 2 in latest basketball Top 25

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has seen no stability on the top line.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.

And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) earning 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance Ohio State in a year with no dominant team.

Gonzaga’s only loss was to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have won five straight since, including wins at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona as well as a home win against North Carolina.

Louisville remained at No. 3 ahead of its state rivalry game against Kentucky this weekend, followed by Duke and Kansas, which fell four spots to No. 5.

Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

Iowa was the lone new addition at No. 25, with the Hawkeyes (9-3) cracking the poll for the first time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Ohio State
  3. Louisville
  4. Duke
  5. Kansas
  6. Oregon
  7. Baylor
  8. Auburn
  9. Memphis
  10. Villanova
  11. Michigan
  12. Butler
  13. Maryland
  14. Michigan State
  15. San Diego State
  16. Virginia
  17. Florida State
  18. Dayton
  19. Kentucky
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. West Virginia
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Arizona
  25. Iowa

