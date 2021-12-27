COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team’s upcoming Tuesday game against the New Orleans Privateers has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Buckeyes program.

This marks the third consecutive game canceled for the Buckeyes due to COVID-19 concerns. Ohio State has not played since Dec. 11 against Wisconsin at Value City Arena.

“Our guys are progressing through the COVID return to play protocols well, but we just don’t have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet,” said head coach Chris Holtmann. “Player safety as it relates to COVID and as they return to play after a significant time off, will always be a top priority.”

Ohio State remains 8-2 after cancellations against Kentucky, UT-Martin, and New Orleans.

The Buckeyes have resumed team activities and are next scheduled to play Nebraska on Jan. 2 in Lincoln.