COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates.

Ohio State captains

QB C.J. Stroud

WR Kamryn Babb

DE Tyler Friday

TE Cade Stover

LB Tommy Eichenberg

S Kourt Williams II

The Buckeyes are one week into fall camp and held a scrimmage Saturday closed to the public.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he likes how the Buckeyes are progressing under his new system and highlighted Eichenberg’s leadership.

“Tommy is the quiet leader of the defense,” Knowles said. “He studies and he shows up like he knows what to do, he rarely makes mistakes.”

“This is so important to me. This is everything I’ve worked for, this is everything I want,” Eichenberg said Tuesday. “When things are important to you, you’re going to give it your all and you’re going to try to do things right the first time.”

OSU coach Ryan Day also spoke this week about Stover who’s battling for the starting tight end position.

“His physicality is what you notice the most and for a big guy he is athletic, has good ball skills and he’s worked hard in the offseason to work on his route running and catching the ball,” Day said.

Meanwhile, Kamryn Babb was also awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey given to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” — the traits that defined Bill Willis.

“He’s the backbone of our team,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said last month at Big Ten media days. “He’s called everybody to be better men. I appreciate him for pushing me and holding me accountable when it comes to that.”

The Buckeyes’ will have a safety-led team under Knowles’ 4-2-5 scheme, meaning Kourt Williams will play an important role for OSU.

Friday suffered a season-ending injury before the 2021 season began and returns to anchor one of the best defensive lines in college football.