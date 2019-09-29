Ohio State moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 college football poll

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass as Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — Coming off of a dominating performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Ohio State moved up to No. 4 in the Associated Press college football poll.

Alabama is No. 1 in AP poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call.

Ohio State received seven first-place votes. LSU was No. 5 and Oklahoma sixth. No. 7 Auburn received three first-place votes.

Ohio State was supposed to get its first big test of the season at Nebraska. It didn’t turn out that way.

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was intercepted on three of the Cornhuskers’ first four series, and the No. 5 Buckeyes turned in their most impressive performance of the season in a 48-7 victory Saturday night.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scored on its first six possessions and led 38-0 after a dizzying first half. By the time Nebraska finally scored, the Buckeyes had rolled off 124 straight points since trailing Miami (Ohio) 5-0 last week.

“I think we’re very confident right now,” Fields said. “We came into Lincoln — the crowd is amazing here — and it was loud at the beginning. We handled it well, jumped on them early and didn’t let up.”

Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) didn’t go over 100 yards of total offense until late in the third quarter, just before its only TD, and it was obvious early that second-year coach Scott Frost’s program is still a ways from returning to national prominence.

The Buckeyes had come to Lincoln off four straight lopsided wins but the question remained: just how good are they?

Based on this performance, they’re really good.

Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes Sunday from the media panel as the Tigers’ one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank the first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2 and received 18 first-place votes.

The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State on Nov. 7, 2015, after the Buckeyes beat Minnesota 28-14 at home. It has happened 74 times previously since the poll started in 1936.

At the other end of the rankings, No. 24 SMU is ranked for the first time since the program received the so-called death penalty for NCAA rules violations in 1987 and did not compete for two seasons.

Alabama has now been ranked No. 1 at some point in each of the last 12 seasons, extending its own record. The second-longest streak belongs to Miami, which had a string of seven consecutive seasons with an appearance at No. 1 from 1986-92.

This is the 119th time Alabama has been No. 1, most of any school since the AP poll started in 1936, and the 88th time it has been top-ranked under coach Nick Saban since he took over in 2007. Only Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Southern California have more total appearances at No. 1 than Alabama has under Saban.