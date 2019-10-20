Ohio State jumps to No. 3 in AP college football poll; Wisconsin falls

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes and his players prepare to take the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.

Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.

The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.

Justin Fields threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ohio State improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Fields matched a career-high with 22 touchdown passes this season and completed 18 of 23 passes for 194 yards.

J.K. Dobbins has 947 yards rushing already this season after gaining 121 more while scoring two touchdowns.

Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season’s most significant upset so far.

Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia round out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1 2. LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2 3. Ohio St. (13) 7-0 1429 4 4. Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3 5. Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5 6. Penn St. 7-0 1224 7 7. Florida 7-1 1138 9 8. Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8 9. Auburn 6-1 1054 11 10. Georgia 6-1 1031 10 11. Oregon 6-1 979 12 12. Utah 6-1 852 13 13. Wisconsin 6-1 767 6 14. Baylor 7-0 732 18 15. Texas 5-2 627 15 16. SMU 7-0 587 19 17. Minnesota 7-0 577 20 18. Cincinnati 6-1 468 21 19. Michigan 5-2 440 16 20. Iowa 5-2 347 23 21. Appalachian St. 6-0 286 24 22. Boise St. 6-1 225 14 23. Iowa St. 5-2 185 – 24. Arizona St. 5-2 134 17 25. Wake Forest 6-1 118 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.