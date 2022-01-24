COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team has moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, a three spot jump from its previous No. 19 ranking.
The Buckeyes had just one game last week as they defeated IUPUI 83-37 on Tuesday to maintain its undefeated record at home in Columbus. OSU’s Saturday game against Nebraska was postponed.
Ohio State will play twice on the road to end January with a Thursday evening content at Minnesota followed by a Sunday afternoon match-up against No. 6 Purdue in West Lafayette.
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the county has changed as the Auburn Tigers claim the top spot after a massive win on Saturday against No. 12 Kentucky.
AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 24)
|1
|Auburn (18-1)
|2
|Gonzaga (15-2)
|3
|Arizona (16-1)
|4
|Baylor (17-2)
|5
|Kansas (16-2)
|6
|Purdue (16-3)
|7
|UCLA (13-2)
|7
|Houston (17-2)
|9
|Duke (15-3)
|10
|Michigan State (15-3)
|11
|Wisconsin (15-3)
|12
|Kentucky (15-4)
|13
|Texas Tech (15-4)
|14
|Villanova (14-5)
|15
|USC (16-2)
|16
|Ohio State (12-4)
|17
|Providence (16-2)
|18
|Tennessee (13-5)
|19
|LSU (15-4)
|20
|UCONN (13-4)
|21
|Xavier (14-4)
|22
|Marquette (14-6)
|23
|Iowa State (14-5)
|24
|Illinois (13-5)
|25
|Davidson (16-2)