COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team has moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, a three spot jump from its previous No. 19 ranking.

The Buckeyes had just one game last week as they defeated IUPUI 83-37 on Tuesday to maintain its undefeated record at home in Columbus. OSU’s Saturday game against Nebraska was postponed.

Ohio State will play twice on the road to end January with a Thursday evening content at Minnesota followed by a Sunday afternoon match-up against No. 6 Purdue in West Lafayette.

For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the county has changed as the Auburn Tigers claim the top spot after a massive win on Saturday against No. 12 Kentucky.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 24)

1 Auburn (18-1) 2 Gonzaga (15-2) 3 Arizona (16-1) 4 Baylor (17-2) 5 Kansas (16-2) 6 Purdue (16-3) 7 UCLA (13-2) 7 Houston (17-2) 9 Duke (15-3) 10 Michigan State (15-3) 11 Wisconsin (15-3) 12 Kentucky (15-4) 13 Texas Tech (15-4) 14 Villanova (14-5) 15 USC (16-2) 16 Ohio State (12-4) 17 Providence (16-2) 18 Tennessee (13-5) 19 LSU (15-4) 20 UCONN (13-4) 21 Xavier (14-4) 22 Marquette (14-6) 23 Iowa State (14-5) 24 Illinois (13-5) 25 Davidson (16-2)