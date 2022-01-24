COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team has moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, a three spot jump from its previous No. 19 ranking.

The Buckeyes had just one game last week as they defeated IUPUI 83-37 on Tuesday to maintain its undefeated record at home in Columbus. OSU’s Saturday game against Nebraska was postponed.

Ohio State will play twice on the road to end January with a Thursday evening content at Minnesota followed by a Sunday afternoon match-up against No. 6 Purdue in West Lafayette.

For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the county has changed as the Auburn Tigers claim the top spot after a massive win on Saturday against No. 12 Kentucky.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 24)

1Auburn (18-1)
2Gonzaga (15-2)
3Arizona (16-1)
4Baylor (17-2)
5Kansas (16-2)
6Purdue (16-3)
7UCLA (13-2)
7Houston (17-2)
9Duke (15-3)
10Michigan State (15-3)
11Wisconsin (15-3)
12Kentucky (15-4)
13Texas Tech (15-4)
14Villanova (14-5)
15USC (16-2)
16Ohio State (12-4)
17Providence (16-2)
18Tennessee (13-5)
19LSU (15-4)
20UCONN (13-4)
21Xavier (14-4)
22Marquette (14-6)
23Iowa State (14-5)
24Illinois (13-5)
25Davidson (16-2)