COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll despite playing no games the past week.

This is the highest ranking for the Buckeyes in the 2021-22 season after having had its last three games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Ohio State program.

Ohio State’s Tuesday game against New Orleans was recently called off with the Buckeyes next scheduled game coming on Jan. 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

The Buckeyes are the third highest ranked team in top 25 with Big Ten rivals Purdue and Michigan State above them cracking the top ten.

AP TOP 25 POLL (DEC. 27)

1 Baylor Bears 2 Duke Blue Devils 3 Purdue Boilermakers 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs 5 UCLA Bruins 6 Kansas Jayhawks 7 USC Trojans 8 Iowa State Cyclones 9 Arizona Wildcats 10 Michigan State Spartans 11 Auburn Tigers 12 Houston Cougars 13 Ohio State Buckeyes 14 Tennessee Volunteers 15 Seton Hall Pirates 16 LSU Tigers 17 Texas Longhorns 18 Kentucky Wildcats 19 Alabama Crimson Tide 20 Colorado State Rams 21 Providence Friars 22 Villanova Wildcats 23 Xavier Musketeers 24 Wisconsin Badgers 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders