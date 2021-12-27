COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll despite playing no games the past week.
This is the highest ranking for the Buckeyes in the 2021-22 season after having had its last three games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Ohio State program.
Ohio State’s Tuesday game against New Orleans was recently called off with the Buckeyes next scheduled game coming on Jan. 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.
The Buckeyes are the third highest ranked team in top 25 with Big Ten rivals Purdue and Michigan State above them cracking the top ten.
AP TOP 25 POLL (DEC. 27)
|1
|Baylor Bears
|2
|Duke Blue Devils
|3
|Purdue Boilermakers
|4
|Gonzaga Bulldogs
|5
|UCLA Bruins
|6
|Kansas Jayhawks
|7
|USC Trojans
|8
|Iowa State Cyclones
|9
|Arizona Wildcats
|10
|Michigan State Spartans
|11
|Auburn Tigers
|12
|Houston Cougars
|13
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|14
|Tennessee Volunteers
|15
|Seton Hall Pirates
|16
|LSU Tigers
|17
|Texas Longhorns
|18
|Kentucky Wildcats
|19
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|20
|Colorado State Rams
|21
|Providence Friars
|22
|Villanova Wildcats
|23
|Xavier Musketeers
|24
|Wisconsin Badgers
|25
|Texas Tech Red Raiders