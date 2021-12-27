COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll despite playing no games the past week.

This is the highest ranking for the Buckeyes in the 2021-22 season after having had its last three games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Ohio State program.

Ohio State’s Tuesday game against New Orleans was recently called off with the Buckeyes next scheduled game coming on Jan. 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

The Buckeyes are the third highest ranked team in top 25 with Big Ten rivals Purdue and Michigan State above them cracking the top ten.

AP TOP 25 POLL (DEC. 27)

1Baylor Bears
2Duke Blue Devils
3Purdue Boilermakers
4Gonzaga Bulldogs
5UCLA Bruins
6Kansas Jayhawks
7USC Trojans
8Iowa State Cyclones
9Arizona Wildcats
10 Michigan State Spartans
11Auburn Tigers
12Houston Cougars
13Ohio State Buckeyes
14Tennessee Volunteers
15Seton Hall Pirates
16LSU Tigers
17Texas Longhorns
18Kentucky Wildcats
19Alabama Crimson Tide
20Colorado State Rams
21Providence Friars
22Villanova Wildcats
23Xavier Musketeers
24Wisconsin Badgers
25Texas Tech Red Raiders