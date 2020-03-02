Ohio State moves up to #19 in AP Poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up in the AP Top 25 Poll for a third straight week after beating Nebraska 75-54 on the road and mauling the now No. 25 Michigan Wolverines 77-63 on Sunday.

"I don't think I've been a part of a turnaround this significant." Chris Holtmann said that after Ohio State beat ❌ichigan 77-63. At one point this season, the #Buckeyes were 2-6 in the Big Ten and now they're a 20-win team with 5 wins over top-20 teams: https://t.co/5ioNy81RDQ pic.twitter.com/vyBccT3cIU — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 2, 2020

After starting 2-6 in the Big Ten, Ohio State now has 20 wins this season. The victory over Michigan was also the fifth for the Buckeyes over a team currently ranked in the top 25.

“We realize plenty of people wrote us off when we were 2-6,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “I don’t think I’ve been part of one [a turnaround] this significant and again I give credit to our players.”

As the No. 19 team in the country, Ohio State would be a five seed in the NCAA Tournament, which starts on March 17th. The Buckeyes will find out their seeding on March 15th, but before that OSU will host No. 23 Illinois on Thursday for Senior Day followed by their last regular season game against No. 16 Michigan State in East Lansing. That means the Buckeyes could finish the season with seven wins over teams ranked in the top 25.

Senior Day will also feature a special ceremony for the 1960 National Championship team.