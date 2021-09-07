Ohio State moves to No. 3, Oregon 12th in latest AP Top 25

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) rushes against Minnesota in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 football poll released Monday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a season-opening 45-31 win over Minnesota on Thursday and next play No. 12 Oregon at noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Alabama remained No. 1, its position in the preseason poll, with Georgia moving up to No. 2 after a 10-3 win over Clemson, which dropped three spots to No. 6. Oklahoma was No. 4 and Texas A&M No. 5.

Ohio State is one of four ranked Big Ten teams, along with No. 10 Iowa, No. 11 Penn State and No. 18 Wisconsin. In addition, Cincinnati is No. 7.

Here is the complete Top 25:

Alabama (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Ohio State (1-0) Oklahoma (1-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Clemson (0-1) Cincinnati (1-0) Notre Dame (1-0) Iowa State (1-0) Iowa (1-0) Penn State (1-0) Oregon (1-0) Florida (1-0) Southern California (1-0) Texas (1-0) UCLA (1-0) Coastal Carolina (1-0) Wisconsin (1-0) Virginia Tech (1-0) Mississippi (1-0) Utah (1-0) Miami (0-1) Arizona State (1-0) North Carolina (0-1) Auburn (1-0)

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, N.C. State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.