Ohio State moves to No. 13 in Top 25 after win over Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Kyle Young saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) —Ohio State moved up two places in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll that was released Monday, jumping to No. 13.

The Buckeyes (12-4) are coming off a 74-62 win Saturday over Wisconsin, which fell from No. 10 to 14. They have games this week on Wednesday against Penn State and on Sunday against Michigan State, both at Value City Arena.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained atop the poll, and No. 4 Michigan cracked the top five for a second straight season under coach Juwan Howard after being unranked earlier in the season.

Michigan’s rise comes after the school announced a two-week pause in all sports activities due to concerns about a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

Here is the complete Top 25:

Gonzaga (15-0) Baylor (14-0) Villanova (10-1) Michigan (13-1) Texas (11-2) Houston (13-1) Iowa (12-3) Virginia (10-2) Alabama (13-3) Texas Tech (11-4) West Virginia (10-4) Missouri (10-2) Ohio State (12-4) Wisconsin (12-4) Kansas (10-5) Florida State (9-2) Creighton (11-4) Tennessee (10-3) Illinois (10-5) Virginia Tech (11-3) Minnesota (11-5) Saint Louis (7-1) UCLA (12-3) Oklahoma (9-4) Louisville (10-3)

Others receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, USC 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, Connecticut 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4