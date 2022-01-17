COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has dropped three places in the latest AP Poll. Ohio State moves down to No. 19 after being No. 16 last week and No. 13 the week prior.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs became the new No. 1 team in the nation after last week’s top-ranked Baylor Bears fell to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had another week with two games and a split of results with a Thursday loss to Wisconsin in Madison followed up with a Sunday home win against Penn State 61-56.

Ohio State has a quick turnaround with its next home game on Tuesday against IUPUI at Value City Arena. This game was added to the schedule after the Buckeyes missed multiple weeks due to COVID-19.

The Buckeyes will remain in Columbus and play Nebraska on Saturday to return to Big Ten conference action.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 17)

1 Gonzaga (14-2) 2 Auburn (16-1) 3 Arizona (14-1) 4 Purdue (14-2) 5 Baylor (15-2) 6 Duke (14-2) 7 Kansas (14-2) 8 Wisconsin (14-2) 9 UCLA (11-2) 10 Houston (15-2) 11 Villanova (13-4) 12 Kentucky (14-3) 13 LSU (15-2) 14 Michigan State (14-3) 15 Iowa State (14-3) 16 USC (14-2) 17 Illinois (13-3) 18 Texas Tech (13-4) 19 Ohio State (11-4) 20 Xavier (13-3) 21 Providence (14-2) 22 Loyola-Chicago (13-2) 23 Texas (13-4) 24 Tennessee (11-5) 25 UCONN (11-4)