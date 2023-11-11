COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s final home game of the season now has a kickoff time.

The Buckeyes’ game next Saturday against Minnesota at Ohio Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. Although not immediately announced by either school, that time was listed on official online schedules by both schools as Ohio State’s game against Michigan State was being played.

Earlier in the week, the Big Ten had said the game would kick off either at noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m.

The Buckeyes’ regular season finale at Michigan on Nov. 25 will kick off at noon. If Ohio State wins the Big Ten East division, it will play in the conference title game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. Kickoff time for the Big Ten championship game is still undetermined.

The Golden Gophers (5-5) have not beaten the Buckeyes since 2000, when they won 29-17 at Ohio Stadium against a sixth-ranked Ohio State team. Since that win, Ohio State has won 12 straight in the series.