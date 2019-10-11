Ohio State mid-season MVPs, Breaking down Big Ten games this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State is on a bye this week, but Saturday’s games will still have implications on the Big Ten Championship Game.

No. 10 Penn State hits the road to take on No. 17 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 10-3 road loss to No. 16 Michigan. Points have been hard to come by for this Iowa team, which ranks 80th in the country with 27.4 points per game. That doesn’t bode well against the Nittany Lions’ defense. Penn State is tied with Ohio State for 3rd fewest points allowed per game while giving up seven points or less in three of its five games.

Another marquee match up features Michigan State versus No. 8 Wisconsin. The 2-2 Spartans are coming off a 34-10 loss to Ohio State and return to the gauntlet to face the nation’s No. 1 defense. The undefeated Badgers only give up 5.8 points a game and have forced 12 turnovers through five games.

But defense isn’t the only thing Wisconsin is doing well. This team averages more than 450 yards a game with a rushing attack that ranks 10th in the country.

Remaining games around the Big Ten:

Rutgers at Indiana 12:00 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue 12:00 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois 12:00 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern is also on a bye this week so both the Wildcats and Buckeyes will be well rested for next week’s Friday night game in Evanston, Illinois.