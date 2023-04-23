MUNCIA, Ind. (WCMH) — Yet another Ohio State athletics team claimed a conference title in the 2022-23 season and its a first in five years for the sport.

The Buckeyes men’s volleyball team claimed the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association conference title Saturday night in Muncie with a four-set win over top-seed Ball State in the final. The final score was 27-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19.

The three-seeded Buckeyes’ upset over the Cardinals secured the team’s first MIVA title since 2018 and 18th in program history. The win gives Ohio State its 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation.

Fourth-year head coach Kevin Burch and his side will discover where and who they will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. when the selection show takes place. The bracket consists of seven teams with the semifinals and title game scheduled for May 4-6 in Fairfax, Va.

Ohio State has won three men’s volleyball national championships with its last title coming in 2017 when the Buckeyes beat BYU in front a home crowd at St. John Arena. Columbus is scheduled to host the 2025 men’s volleyball semifinals and final.