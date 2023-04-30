BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s tennis team scored its 15th Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan on Sunday.

The squad beat rival Michigan 4-0 in the championship on Sunday, marking their third win this season over Michigan and improving the Buckeyes to 29-2. After beating Illinois in the semifinals on Saturday, Ohio State is now 7-0 against Illinois and Michigan this season.

The doubles points on Sunday came down to a tiebreaker, followed by singles wins from seniors James Trotter, Robert Cash and Justin Boulais. Trotter was a combined 4-0 on the weekend and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Boulais was also 4-0 and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Ohio State will find out its NCAA Tournament destination at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The Buckeyes will likely host first and second round matches next weekend.