ORLANDO, Florida (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s tennis team is headed back to the NCAA Final 4 for the sixth time in program history after beating No. 6 Georgia 4-3.

The No. 3 ranked Buckeyes were playing in their 16th quarterfinals when they lost the doubles point. However, Ohio State beat the bulldogs in single play, led by Cannon Kingsley, James Trotter, Alexander Bernard and Jack Anthrop.

Bernard won the final match to secure the win after going down 5-2 in the second set.

Ohio State is now 33-2 on the season, marking the 13th time in program history with 30 or more wins in a season.

Up next, the Buckeyes will face TCU on Saturday at noon with a spot in the national championship on the line.