ORLANDO, Florida (WCMH) – The No. 3 Ohio State University men’s tennis team is headed to the NCAA title game after shutting out No. 2 Texas Christian University Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

The Buckeyes scored a close doubles win, then rolled through three straight-set singles wins to earn the 4-0 victory in Saturday’s semifinals.

Freshman Alexander Bernard, freshman Jack Anthrop, and senior Justin Boulais scored the singles wins, while the teams of Boulais and Robert Cash, and Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter scored the doubles point after splitting the first two matches with the Horned Frogs before Lutschaunig and Trotter won a tiebreaker in the final match.

The Buckeyes will face the defending NCAA champion University of Virginia Sunday at noon. Sunday’s match will be Ohio State’s third NCAA Tournament Championship match, having made the finals in both 2009 and 2018, but falling short both times.

Ohio State has beaten Virginia twice already this season, winning 4-1 at Virginia on Feb. 11 and 4-0 in the consolation round of the ITA National Indoor Championships on Feb. 19.

Singles

#24 Justin Boulais (OSU) def. #21 Jake Fearnley (TCU) 6-3, 6-4 #11 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) vs. #17 Luc Fomba (TCU) 2- 6, 6-5, unfinished #22 JJ Tracy (OSU) vs. #71 Jack Pinnington (TCU) 2-6, 6-5, unfinished #34 James Trotter (OSU) vs. #62 Sander Jong (TCU) 6-7 (7-5), 2-3unfinished #41 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. #92 Sebastian Gorzny (TCU) 6-4, 6-4 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Lui Maxted (TCU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

#21 Justin Boulais/Robert Cash (OSU) def. #2 Jake Fearnley/Luc Fomba (TCU) 6-3 #16 James Trotter/Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) def. Sebastian Gorzny/Pedro Vives (TCU) 7-6 (7-5) #22 Sander Jong/Lui Maxted (TCU) def. JJ Tracy/Cannon Kingsley (OSU) 6-4