Ohio State hosts Arizona in the NCAA Super Regionals on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (PHOTO COURTESY OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University men’s tennis team continued its march through the NCAA Tournament Saturday, with the No. 3 Buckeyes besting No. 15 Arizona Wildcats, 4-2.

The win propels the 32-2 Buckeyes into a match against either Harvard or Georgia Thursday in the quarterfinals in Orlando.

Ohio State won the doubles point and led 2-0 before Arizona got back into the match with two singles wins. The remaining three matches all went three sets, with the Buckeyes getting wins within 15 seconds of each other to secure the winning two points.

The Buckeyes have now won 17 consecutive matches, finishing the season with a 20-0 home record.

The Buckeyes make the quarterfinals for the 16th time, with Thursday’s match scheduled for either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Singles

#55 Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. #24 Justin Boulais (OSU) 6-4, 7-5 #11 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. #40 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 #22 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. #114 Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 #34 James Trotter (OSU) vs. Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-6, unfinished Jay Friend (ARIZ) def. #41 Alexander Bernard (OSU) 6-1, 6-4 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Dominique Rolland (ARIZ) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

#21 Robert Cash/Justin Boulais (OSU) def. #70 Jonas Ziverts/Jay Friend (ARIZ) 6-3 #16 James Trotter/Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) vs. Colton Smith/Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) 5-6, unfinished Cannon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Gustaf Strom/Eric Padgham (ARIZ) 6-3