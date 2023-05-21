ORLANDO, Florida (WCMH) – The Ohio State University’s men’s tennis team’s run in the NCAA Championship Tournament Sunday came to a heartbreaking end Sunday, losing to No. 5 University of Virginia 4-0.

The Buckeyes finish the season with a 34-3 record, beating No. 6 Georgia and No. 2 Texas Christian University (TCU) on the team’s way to the NCAA tournament finals.

Virginia won a closely contested double point, carrying that momentum into the singles matches.

Buckeye freshman Jack Anthrop was undefeated in four matches at the NCAA tournament, earning him the No. 6 singles position on the All-Tournament Team. Teammates Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy were 4-2 in tournament matches, being named the No. 3 doubles team to the All-Tournament Team.

Prior to Sunday’s tournament final, the Buckeyes held a 2-0 season record over Virginia, having defeated the NCAA defending champions 4-1 at Virginia on Feb. 11 and 4-0 in the consolation round of the ITA National Indoor Championships on Feb. 19.

Sunday also marked Ohio State’s third NCAA tournament final, having previously made the championship match in 2009 and 2018. The Buckeyes, however, have yet to take that NCAA title.

While the team fell just short of the team title, that doesn’t mean the play is over for the Buckeyes. Seven Ohio State players will start the singles and doubles NCAA Championships Monday. Justin Boulais, James Trotter, and Alexander Bernard will join Kingsley and Tracy in the singles tournament while Andrew Lutschaunig and Robert Cash will take part in the doubles tournament.

Singles

#9 Chris Rodesch (VA) def. #24 Justin Boulais (OSU) 6-4, 6-2 #26 Inaki Montes (VA) def. #11 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) 6-4, 6-2 #49 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. #22 JJ Tracy (OSU) 6-2, 6-1 #34 James Trotter (OSU) vs. #87 Ryan Goetz (VA) 4-6, 6-3, unfinished #41 Alexander Bernard (OSU) vs. Alexander Kiefer (VA) 6-2, 3-6, 0-2, unfinished Jack Anthrop (OSU) vs. Mans Dahlberg (VA) 7-6 (7-4), 1-0, unfinished

Doubles

#58 Inaki Montes/William Woodall (VA) def. #21 Robert Cash/Justin Boulais (OSU) 6-3 J vd Schulenburg/Chris Rodesch (VA) def. #16 James Trotter/Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) 6-2 Cannon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Ryan Goetz/Alexander Kiefer (VA) 6-3