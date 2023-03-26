BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s hockey team fell short of reaching its third Frozen 4 in program history after falling to Quinnipiac 4-1 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes, who scored eight goals against Harvard to make the regional final, picked up where they left off scoring less than a minute and a half into the game on a goal from Joe Dunlap who forced a turnover, outskated the defense and beat the goalie to give OSU the early 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats responded by scoring two goals in the span of 15 second to take a 2-1 lead after the first period. Neither team scored in the second 20 minutes and Quinnipiac padded its lead late in the third period on goal from Cristophe Tellier who lobbed the puck up in the air to himself and batted it over line as it went into the late glove of Buckeye goal Jakub Dobes.

Quinnipiac added an empty net goal to seal the win.

Ohio State was 0-for-4 on the power play while Quinnipiac was 1-on-4 with its goal the decisive, third-period score that gave it a 3-1 lead.

The Buckeyes close their 2022-23 season with a 21-16-3 record.